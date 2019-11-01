2 Tech-Focused Blank Check Cos. Raise $495M In Upsize IPOs

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Two technology-focused blank check companies made their public debuts Friday after raising a combined $495 million in upsized initial public offerings steered by Ellenoff Grossman and Ledgewood. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., which raised $275 million, and FinServ Acquisition Corp., which raised $220 million, both kicked off trading Friday, marking the latest special-purpose acquisition vehicles to go public in recent weeks. Osprey priced its 27.5 million units at $10 each, a bump from its original plan to offer 25 million units, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. As a special-purpose acquisition company, also known as a blank check company, Osprey was formed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS