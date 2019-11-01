Don’t Miss It: Covington, White & Case Lead Hot Deals

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Covington and White & Case. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Covington, White & Case Guide CME's $2.1B Sale To PPF Covington & Burling-led CME, which is majority-owned by AT&T, announced Oct. 27 it planned to sell itself for $2.1 billion to PPF Group, led by White & Case, following a strategic review that was launched earlier this year. Central Media Enterprises Ltd. said the $4.58 per share in cash sale to PPF Group...

