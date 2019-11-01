Sysco Strikes Deal To Quell DOL's Hiring Gender Bias Claims

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Sysco Corp. and the U.S. Department of Labor have reached agreements to settle claims the food service company discriminated against women during the hiring process at four plants in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. According to a Department of Labor announcement Thursday, Sysco will pay more than $182,000 in back wages to applicants who were allegedly passed over for jobs at its Baltimore and Pocomoke City, Maryland; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Harrisonburg, Virginia, facilities because they were women. "The U.S. Department of Labor takes very seriously the contractual obligation that federal contractors make to provide equal employment opportunities for all qualified job applicants,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS