2nd Circ. Upholds $300M Atty Fees In Forex-Rigging Case

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday downed an objector's efforts to lop more than a third off a $300 million fee award for the firms that scored an investor class billions of dollars in settlements from banks accused of rigging interest rates in the foreign exchange markets. In a short, unpublished decision, a three-judge panel backed the fee award to lead counsel Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, Hausfeld LLP and other firms, rejecting arguments from sole objector Keith Kornell, who had insisted the attorneys' cut should have been closer to $190 million. While Kornell had argued that any risk the...

