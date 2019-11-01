Del. Justices Nix Investor Appeal In Failed Quantlab Coup

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court on Friday rejected an attempt to resurrect a minority investor lawsuit aimed at unseating the controlling majority owner of high-speed trading firm Quantlab Financial LLC, denying all efforts to overturn a Chancery Court dismissal of the dispute. The brief decision, written by acting Chief Justice Karen L. Valihura, affirmed a summary judgment by Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III that shut down claims by minority investors Bruce P. Eames and Andrey Omeltchenko that they had replaced the interests of Wilbur T. "Ed" Bosarge, Quantlab's founder. Bosarge had a majority interest in the business, including in the general partnership...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS