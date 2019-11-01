Indiana Asks 7th Circ. To Reconsider 'Smokable Hemp' Ban

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Indiana has asked the Seventh Circuit to reconsider a district judge's order blocking enforcement of the state's ban on "smokable hemp" after the lower court found that the new law likely ran afoul of the 2018 federal farm bill that broadly legalized the crop. Since the injunction at issue was not filed as its own document, as mandated by federal rules, the circuit court earlier this month asked the parties to outline any repercussions stemming from the oversight. In jurisdictional memos submitted Thursday, both Indiana and the CBD sellers who first brought the action said the error was immaterial and asked the circuit court...

