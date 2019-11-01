NLRB To Kick Some 'Unilateral Change' Fights To Arbitrators

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A new National Labor Relations Board policy unveiled Friday may make workers arbitrate claims that their employers made illegal unilateral changes to job terms even when their union wants to resolve the dispute in board-adjudicated litigation. Associate general counsel for the Division of Operations-Management Beth Tursell laid out the policy Friday in a guidance letter to officials in the agency's regional offices, which take in union charges accusing employers of violating the National Labor Relations Act and decide whether to bring formal cases. When a union has filed an agency charge accusing an employer of making illegal unilateral changes and filed...

