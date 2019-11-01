Texas Justice Ousted In Election Gets His Old Job Back

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A year after losing reelection to the Fifth Court of Appeals bench in Dallas, Judge David Evans is returning to the court, appointed Friday to a vacant seat by Gov. Greg Abbott. In an interview with Law360 on Friday, Judge Evans said he was notified of his appointment earlier in the day, and was one of many judges who applied to be appointed. He said he hoped to be officially sworn into the court early the next week, but that details hadn't yet been hammered out on exactly how the transition would play out. He said he was "confident" he would...

