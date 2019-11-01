Trump Repeals Contract Worker Right-Of-Refusal Order

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has revoked an executive order requiring federal contractors to give workers from their predecessor the first right of refusal for jobs under a follow-on deal, the second major contract labor-related order rescinded under his watch. The order on Thursday revokes Executive Order 13495, issued in January 2009, and will help to promote "economy and efficiency in federal government procurement," Trump said. The order's title indicates it is also aimed at improving federal contractor operations. Trump did not provide any specifics on why he had decided to revoke the existing executive order, and representatives for the White House and...

