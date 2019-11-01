Ex-Fed. Circ. Judge Decries 'Fundamental Rift' Over Eligibility

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The former chief judge of the Federal Circuit on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify when medical diagnostic tests can be patent-eligible, saying that the Federal Circuit's decisions on what is patentable are "devoid of any semblance of consistency." In an amicus brief, former Federal Circuit Chief Judge Paul Michel asked the justices to take on Athena Pharmaceuticals' appeal of a split Federal Circuit ruling that its patented method for diagnosing myasthenia gravis, a chronic disorder that causes waning muscle strength, was invalid for claiming a natural law. The majority had relied on the high court's 2012 ruling in Mayo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS