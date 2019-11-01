Mich. Hospital, Docs Must Face Suit Over Patient's Stroke

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appeals court has ruled that a hospital and several doctors can't escape a suit accusing them of failing to properly treat a patient's minor stroke which escalated into a massive stroke causing injuries, saying a factual dispute exists as to whether certain actions could've prevented the stroke. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday upheld the denial of summary judgment in a suit accusing seven doctors and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital of failing to recognize that patient Michael Bak was exhibiting strokelike symptoms and did nearly nothing to prevent a mild stroke from escalating into a severely debilitating...

