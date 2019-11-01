Pa. Doctor To Pay $1.4M To Settle Opioid Prescription Claims

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-area doctor has agreed to pay $1.4 million to resolve claims that he wrote bogus opioid prescriptions to patients through his psychiatry and addiction medicine practice, federal prosecutors announced on Friday. The civil settlement struck with Spiro Kassis, which follows his guilty plea on more than a dozen criminal charges for illegal distribution of controlled substance, also requires a 15-year bar from participating in Medicare or Medicaid and a commitment that he never again seek the government's blessing to prescribe controlled substances. "This settlement illustrates my office's dedication to ensuring that physicians who engage in illegal distribution of opioids and...

