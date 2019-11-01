Crypto Co. Veritaseum Settles Fraud Suit With SEC For $9.4M

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency company Veritaseum Inc. will shell out over $9 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that it bilked investors out of millions through its 2017 Veri Token initial coin offering. According to the consent judgment filed in New York federal court Friday, Veritaseum and its owner, the self-styled cryptocurrency guru Reginald Middleton, will pay a combined $9.4 million in disgorgement and civil monetary penalties, and have agreed to a lifetime ban on handling digital securities. The regulator filed its emergency action against Veritaseum and Middleton on Aug. 12, bringing claims of securities fraud and claiming Middleton improperly spent a...

