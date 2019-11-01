Insurer Tries To Dodge Claims Over Builder's Faulty Homes

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- An insurer filed suit against home builder PulteGroup on Friday to try to get out of covering home-repair claims brought against the company, which allegedly failed to inform homebuyers that homes were not up to building code and then denied repairs to those homeowners. Kinsale Insurance Co. is asking a Florida federal court to declare that it does not have a duty to defend the Georgia-based PulteGroup Inc. and its subsidiary Pulte Home Co. LLC, which claim to be additional insureds under policies Kinsale had with Leveltech Inc. from March 2014 to March 2016. Florida's Office of the Attorney General filed suit...

