Dura Automotive Agrees To Bring Ch. 11 Case To Delaware

Law360, Wilmington (November 1, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt car part maker Dura Automotive Systems LLC on Friday agreed to move its Chapter 11 case from Tennessee to Delaware, acquiescing to the request of the Zohar Funds, which is seeking to streamline efforts to monetize its holdings in other portfolio companies. During a hearing in Wilmington, Zohar attorney Michael R. Nestor of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said that after negotiations with Dura's representatives, the parties had come to an agreement that will allow for Dura's case to be transferred to Delaware and be administered by the same judge overseeing the Zohar cases. Nestor was careful to point out...

