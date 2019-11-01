Insys MDL Group Slams Del. Ch. 11 Doc As Fatally Flawed

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Opioid multidistrict litigation claimholders branded Insys Therapeutics' Delaware Chapter 11 disclosure statement as "unapprovable" late Friday, in an objection that described the document as an unsupportable and "fatally misleading" effort to hide unfair treatment of different creditor groups. The objection was filed less than an hour after 911 municipal creditors filed a joinder to the MDL group's motion, filed in September, to convert the Insys case to a Chapter 7 liquidation based on the company's effective shutdown, prior sale of most assets and allegedly scant prospects for a successful or fair Chapter 11 outcome. Insys sought Chapter 11 protection in June...

