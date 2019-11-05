7 Questions For New England Grid Chief Gordon Van Welie

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:39 AM EST) -- Putting a price on carbon is the best way to accommodate state policies that promote renewable and zero-carbon energy while still preserving wholesale electricity markets, Gordon van Welie, the president and CEO of regional grid operator ISO New England Inc., told Law360 in an exclusive interview. ISO-NE oversees the grid and runs wholesale electricity markets in six New England states. Van Welie touched on a wide range of power policy issues with Law360, saying federal, regional and state policymakers need to have an honest, holistic conversation about what it will take to completely decarbonize the U.S. energy system. This interview has been edited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS