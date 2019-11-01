United Sporting's Ch. 11 Plan OK'd Over Creditor Challenge

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday gave her nod to the Chapter 11 plan of sporting goods and firearms distributor United Sporting Cos. despite a challenge from a creditor group, ruling it is "clear" the plan is the "best chance" for unsecured creditors to get any potential recovery. During a teleconference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein gave her support for the plan, saying that unsecured creditors are set to make out better under its terms than they would in a Chapter 7 liquidation. The judge said she would sign off on a confirmation order once final tweaks are made....

