Cooper & Kirk Takes Over In Dershowitz Defamation Case

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A woman who has accused Alan Dershowitz of defaming her while he denied her sexual molestation claims is looking to swap one set of high-profile attorneys for another in the New York federal court case, retaining the named attorneys of Cooper & Kirk PLLC after Boies Schiller Flexner LLP was disqualified. Virginia Giuffre seeks to bring on Charles J. Cooper and Michael W. Kirk after Dershowitz in October successfully disqualified Joshua Schiller and Sigrid McCawley of Boies Schiller from the case because the firm allegedly conspired with her to extort Dershowitz. Cooper has worked as an attorney for former U.S. Attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS