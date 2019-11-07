Sens. Confirm Walmart Exec In Ark., Others To 2nd Circ., Pa.

Law360, Washington (November 7, 2019, 4:35 PM EST) -- With two bipartisan votes and one party-line tally, senators on Thursday confirmed a career federal prosecutor as a judge on the Second Circuit, a private attorney to the Middle District of Pennsylvania and a Walmart executive to the Eastern District of Arkansas. In contrast to a bitterly divided committee vote earlier in the day for a contentious Second Circuit pick opposed by his home-state senators, Connecticut prosecutor William J. Nardini won nearly unanimous support to the Second Circuit bench in an 86-2 confirmation vote. The only opposition came from Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., who faces a primary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS