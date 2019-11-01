NY Medicaid Contractor Escapes Ex-Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that a Medicaid transport service contractor won't have to face a former employee's race discrimination suit since the worker didn't properly include the allegation in an administrative complaint he filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby on Thursday dismissed a suit accusing Medical Answering Service — which contracts with the New York State Department of Health to offer Medicaid recipients transportation services — of discriminating against former employee Ronald Robinson in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Robinson was fired for allegedly sexually harassing a...

