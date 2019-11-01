Ex-Ill. Supreme Court Chief Will End Term 4 Years Early

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Just days after ending a stint as chief of the state's top court, Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier has announced he will resign his seat in 2020, four years before the end of his elected term. In a succinct letter to Chief Justice Anne Burke dated Oct. 29, Justice Karmeier said his resignation would take effect Dec. 6, 2020. He was first elected to the Illinois Supreme Court in 2004, was reelected in 2014, and served as the chief justice beginning in 2016 and ending Oct. 25. Justice Burke took over the following day. "It has been a privilege serving...

