Calif. Gov. Appoints Energy Czar, Blasts PG&E's 'Ineptitude'

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed the state’s first “energy czar” to oversee utilities Friday as he slammed bankrupt Pacific Gas and Electric Co. for botching recent power shutoffs and operating under a “culture of ineptitude.” Newsom released a statement announcing that his cabinet secretary Ana Matosantos will step down and serve as the state’s first energy czar — a newly created position tasked with helping solve the state’s utility problems. Newsom said Matosantos will have support from a team of advisers from his administration, including lead attorney Ann Patterson, lead energy and environmental policy expert Alice Reynolds and senior legislative strategist...

