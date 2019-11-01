Law360's Pro Say: Taylor Swift Can't Shake Off Copyright Law

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Taylor Swift is facing more copyright litigation over accusations that she ripped off the lyrics to “Shake It Off” from an earlier song about “players” and “haters.” This week, we’re breaking down the case, a big ruling that restarted it, and what comes next. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 127: Taylor Swift Can’t Shake Off Copyright Law Your browser does not support the audio element. The Ninth Circuit revived a lawsuit accusing Swift...

