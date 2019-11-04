Pot Co. Contract May Be Void Under US Law, Judge Says

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 4:07 PM EST) -- A Seattle federal judge has said that the court may not be able to enforce a commercial contract at issue in a dispute between cannabis companies because it cannot award an ownership interest in a federally illegal drug operation. This marks the second time in recent months that a federal judge in Washington state, where recreational cannabis is legal, has found that the Controlled Substances Act bars enforcement of a contact regarding ownership of a marijuana venture. The lawsuit stems from Florida medical marijuana grower Bill’s Nursery Inc.’s alleged breach of an agreement to sell itself to California-based cannabis holding company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS