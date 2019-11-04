Bid To Leverage Arthrex For IP Win At Fed. Circ. Flops

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:46 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit declined Friday to vacate a 2018 Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating two patents in light of a ruling by the court last week, noting in a precedential order that the patent holder hadn't raised the issue in question in its opening appellate brief and thus couldn't raise it later in the case. Customedia Technologies LLC argued in its motion, also filed Friday, that the PTAB decision should be vacated and remanded following the appeals court's ruling in an unrelated case, Arthrex Inc. v. Smith & Nephew Inc. In that case, the Federal Circuit held the procedure for appointing...

