4 Charged In Scheme To Smuggle Military Boats To China

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 4:43 PM EST) -- A U.S. Navy officer, his wife and two Chinese nationals have been indicted in Florida federal court on charges related to an alleged conspiracy to smuggle military-style inflatable boats and motors to China, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Fan Yang, 34, a Navy lieutenant, and his wife Yang Yang, 33, of Jacksonville, Florida, have been charged with conspiring to submit fake export information and fraudulently attempting to export products from the U.S., the DOJ said Friday. Ge Songtao, 49, chairman of Shanghai Breeze Technology Co. Ltd, and his employee Zheng Yan, 27 — both Chinese nationals — were also charged....

