16 States Urge 6th Circ. To Revisit 'Chilling' Abortion Ruling

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 3:10 PM EST) -- Sixteen right-leaning states have urged the Sixth Circuit to review its decision to block an Ohio law that would have criminalized abortion based on a Down syndrome diagnosis, saying the ruling fosters a "chilling" mentality of "search-and-destroy" that threatens the integrity of the medical profession. Indiana, Kentucky and 14 other states told the appeals court Friday that its decision last month to uphold a preliminary injunction blocking H.B. 124 requires a full circuit court review because it ignored critical inquiries into Ohio's interest in preventing prenatal discrimination and protecting the ethics of the medical profession. The states' brief supports Ohio's Oct. 25...

