Ban On Uninsured Green Card Applicants Blocked, For Now

Law360 (November 2, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal court on Saturday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s recent proclamation requiring green card applicants abroad to prove they can afford health insurance, hours before it was set to take effect. Following a Saturday hearing, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon agreed to pause the presidential proclamation for up to 28 days, preventing the new requirement from taking effect just after midnight on Nov. 3 as planned. The civil rights organizations behind the lawsuit must file by Nov. 8 a request to block the proclamation for longer, while litigation continues, according to the order. Judge Simon said that the organizations...

