Glassmaker Can Target Assets For $400M Venezuela Award

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 9:19 PM EST) -- Glassmaker Owens-Illinois Inc. can move ahead with enforcing a more than $400 million arbitral award against Venezuela, after a D.C. federal judge reasoned that it may take years for the country to emerge from an ongoing political and economic crisis. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson decided on Friday that Owens-Illinois subsidiary OI European Group BV, which won the award from an international tribunal in 2015 after Venezuela forcibly seized two glass container factories it had invested in, should be permitted to proceed with tracking down and seizing Venezuelan assets that could be used to satisfy the award. On Monday, OIEG...

