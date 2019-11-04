Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBS Says Ex-MoFo Atty Can't Sue Over Sex Assault Interviews

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 3:59 PM EST) -- CBS has told a federal court that it should throw out a $400 million defamation suit by Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, saying that the network’s decision to air interviews with two women who accused the former Morrison & Foerster LLP partner of sexual assault did not defame him and is protected by the First Amendment.

CBS Corp. and CBS Broadcasting Inc. said in a motion to dismiss Friday that Fairfax’s lawsuit ran afoul of Virginia’s Anti-SLAPP, or strategic lawsuit against public participation, laws, and added that Fairfax had failed to adequately allege the network acted with malice when it aired the interviews.

"This is a classic...

