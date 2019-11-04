High Court Won't Hear Challenge To SEC's International Reach

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 2:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear a case challenging a ruling that the Dodd-Frank Act allows the federal government and regulators to pursue international securities fraud claims — a stance the Tenth Circuit affirmed earlier this year. In January, a three-judge appellate panel backed a lower court’s first-of-its-kind finding that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could sue internet traffic exchange Traffic Monsoon LLC — an alleged Ponzi scheme — even though most of its customers were overseas. It found that a Dodd-Frank provision lets the regulator and the U.S. Department of Justice bring extraterritorial securities fraud claims...

