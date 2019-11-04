Justices Decline Review Of Staples' $14M Md. Tax Assessment

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 4:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear Staples' claims that Maryland discriminated against interstate commerce by using royalty and franchise fee payments as the basis to assess $14 million in taxes against two out-of-state Staples entities. The justices' denial of a petition for certiorari from Staples Inc. and Staples the Office Superstore Inc. let stand a 2018 Maryland Court of Special Appeals decision that had affirmed the companies were liable for the taxes despite not having a physical presence in the state. That court had upheld a 2015 Maryland Tax Court decision that found the royalty and franchise fees, which the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS