Trump’s Attempt To Intimidate Whistleblowers Is Failing

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:38 PM EST) -- Whistleblowers are no strangers to death threats. Admittedly, those threats are rarely made publicly, let alone by the president of the United States.[1] But, amid Congress' impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump’s dealings with the president of Ukraine, despite Trump’s suggestion that whistleblowers — or spies, as the president calls them — be dealt with as they were "in the old days," the president’s snitches-get-stitches approach doesn’t seem to be working. Reports have now surfaced that additional whistleblowers have approached House Democrats with information relevant to the impeachment inquiry. And, a few weeks ago, the country learned that a second intelligence whistleblower with...

