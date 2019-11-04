UnitedHealthcare To Pay $1M Civil Penalty Over Pa. Violations

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 4:22 PM EST) -- UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. will pay the state of Pennsylvania a $1 million penalty and start an $800,000 outreach program after a Pennsylvania Insurance Department review found violations of the federal Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, the department announced on Monday. A "market conduct examination" of UHC, beginning in March 2017 and covering the period from January 2015 through March 2016, found that the insurance company was in "extensive noncompliance" with laws that bar large group insurers from making their mental health and addiction benefits worse than their medical/surgical benefits, as well as laws that require claims and customer complaints to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS