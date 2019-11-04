NLRB Tells 9th Circ. That Picketers Were Lawfully Fired

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 3:48 PM EST) -- A California cleaning company didn’t violate federal labor law by firing workers who protested outside a job site because their demonstration was aimed at neutral third-party businesses, the National Labor Relations Board told the Ninth Circuit Friday. The board urged the court not to undo a ruling that Ortiz Janitorial Services was following the law when it fired the workers, who had patrolled and carried signs outside an office building where they serviced some tenants. Because the workers courted neutral businesses and didn’t clearly target Ortiz and alleged joint employer Preferred Business Services, the protest was an illegal “secondary” picket, the...

