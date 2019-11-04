Fed. Circ. Says Not All Trailer Patents Are The Same

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday revived a patent application covering a travel trailer, saying prior art covering cargo trailers and shipping compartments don't render it anticipated. Both a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office examiner and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board had rejected the two claims in David Fought and Martin Clanton's patent application, saying they were anticipated by a pair of already-issued patents covering truck trailers and shipping compartment bulkheads. But the Federal Circuit disagreed, saying in a precedential opinion that a travel trailer is a type of recreational vehicle, entirely separate from that prior art. "Just as one would...

