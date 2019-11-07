Epstein Becker Nabs Sheppard Mullin Employment Litigator

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:01 PM EST) -- Epstein Becker Green has boosted its labor and employment practice in the nation’s capital with the addition of a veteran litigation partner from Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP. Garen E. Dodge, who has worked in employment law for more than 30 years, joins Epstein Becker’s employment, labor and workforce management team in Washington, D.C., the firm said Tuesday. Dodge moved to his new firm from Sheppard Mullin, where he had been a partner for more than three years. Before that, he was a partner in Jackson Lewis PC’s employment and labor practice for more than eight years. Dodge told Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS