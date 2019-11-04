Court Won't Clear Redesigned Product In Microphone IP Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:37 PM EST) -- A ClearOne rival can't modify an order that blocks it from making a competing microphone so it can roll out a redesigned version because the injunction is "not the proper vehicle to present the dispute over infringement," an Illinois federal judge ruled Sunday. The rival company, Shure Inc., asked the court to clarify the injunction, but what it really wants is a finding that its newly designed MXA910-A microphone doesn't infringe the ClearOne audio conferencing patent at issue in the case, U.S. Patent No. 9,813,806, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang said. "The preliminary-injunction litigation targeted the MXA910, not the latest...

