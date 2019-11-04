Fed. Circ. Not Sure Court Blew Definition In HP Patent Fight

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 11:11 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit judge seized upon a heart rate analogy Monday to help him understand how a Texas federal court had supposedly flubbed the definition of “low level current” in a patent dispute between Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. over ethernet technology. U.S. Circuit Judge William Curtis Bryson likened defining what constitutes a “low level current” to how a doctor might define a low heart rate — that is, between two points. Not, as the judge said Network-1 Technologies seemed to be arguing, as a “one-way vector, from X down.” “If you’re talking about a low heart rate, for...

