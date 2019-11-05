US Tariffs Led To $35B Loss For Chinese Exporters, UN Says

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 7:18 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s tariffs against China have led to a $35 billion hit for Chinese exporters while American consumers have had to bear the burden of increased prices, the United Nation’s trade and development body said in a Tuesday report. The U.S. administration’s tariffs have resulted in a decrease in imports from China, while the costs of those tariffs have been passed down to American consumers and importers through higher prices, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said. Pamela Coke Hamilton, UNCTAD’s director of international trade and commodities, said in a statement that the report serves as a global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS