Interactive Brokers Files Counterclaim In Liquidation Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 5:20 PM EST) -- Interactive Brokers LLC filed a counterclaim on Friday against an investor who alleges the firm used a faulty algorithm to liquidate securities he'd short-sold, saying the investor's own risky trading led to his six-figure losses. The online broker-dealer denied investor Robert Scott Batchelar's allegations that it was negligent in automatically initiating a liquidation of Batchelar's positions when his account fell below a collateral threshold and became "margin deficient." Batchelar was aware of the auto-liquidation protocol, which was executed in accordance with his customer agreement, yet chose to trade in risky short put options without considering the effect an auto-liquidation would have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS