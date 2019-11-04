Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Medical E-Records Provider Scores $19.5M IP Verdict In Miami

Law360, Miami (November 4, 2019, 1:15 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Miami on Monday awarded electronic medical records provider Kipu Systems LLC $19.5 million in total damages after finding that the owners of a now-defunct South Florida rehab center breached a contract with the company and stole its trade secrets to make a copycat product.

The eight-member jury returned a verdict early on its third day of deliberations following a nine-day trial, siding with Coral Gables, Florida-based Kipu Systems LLC on all of its claims for breach of contract and unfair competition, as well as a counterclaim by defendant ZenCharts LLC.

“We are pleased that the jury was...

