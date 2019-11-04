Justices Can't Use Chevron To Solve Immigration 'Puzzle'

Law360, Washington (November 4, 2019, 6:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court got a taste of what life is like without its Chevron decision to help it deal with ambiguous laws Monday as it struggled to suss out the meaning of the Immigration and Nationality Act’s so-called stop-time rule. The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court tried to parse the Immigration and Nationality Act's stop-time rule on Monday without deferring to an agency's interpretation. (AP) The Chevron doctrine instructs judges to defer to an agency's reasonable reading of an unclear statute, and in a bygone era might have helped the government's case Monday about a complicated provision of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS