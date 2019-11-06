What US Cos. Should Know About EU Whistleblower Reform

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 4:03 PM EST) -- Last month, the European Union council of ministers adopted a directive on the protection of persons who report breaches of EU law, or the EU whistleblower directive, which will lead to sweeping new whistleblower protections across the EU, with potential implications for U.S. companies with European operations. The promulgation of the EU whistleblower directive triggers a two-year period by which each of the EU’s 28 member countries (including the U.K., for now) must pass laws implementing the directive. Although the directive will not go into effect in each EU country until the implementing laws are adopted, U.S. companies with European operations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS