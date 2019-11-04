Highland Capital Creditors Seek Ch. 11 Transfer To Texas

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 4:15 PM EST) -- The official committee of unsecured creditors of hedge fund Highland Capital Management LP asked a Delaware judge late Friday to transfer the fund’s bankruptcy case to Texas, where the Chapter 11 proceedings of two former affiliates are being administered. In its motion, the committee said Highland Capital's only American property — its headquarters housing its management and key employees — is located in Dallas, less than two miles away from the local bankruptcy court, where the Chapter 11 cases of former affiliates ACIS Capital Management LP and ACIS Capital Management GP LP are pending. According to the motion, a substantial number...

