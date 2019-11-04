Nevada Co. Says It Was Tricked Into Selling Illegal CBD Drinks

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Nevada beverage distributor has sued a Canadian CBD drink manufacturer in California state court, claiming the manufacturer falsely claimed its drinks were legal under U.S. law when the two entered into a contract. RWB Beverages LLC said in Thursday’s complaint that Hemp Hydrate International Holdings Ltd. and its U.S. affiliate willfully lied about the legality of its hemp water products “with malice, fraud and oppression, without excuse of justification, and with the specific intent to injure RWB and its business.” Hemp Hydrate affirmed orally and in writing that the products were legal for sale in the U.S. before the companies...

