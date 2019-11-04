FERC Nominee May Face Rough Ride At Confirmation Hearing

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 9:19 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission general counsel who's being vetted for a slot on the commission could face questions Tuesday about his oversight of the agency's ethics program and whether FERC is dropping the ball on policing energy markets. A day before James Danly's confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urged the Department of Energy's inspector general to probe FERC's ethics program, which Danly oversees. Schumer suggested that FERC's ethics office has been giving faulty guidance to commissioners and said it's prevented them from taking decisive action on several...

