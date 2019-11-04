Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hershey Beats White Attorney's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 7:04 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday tossed a discrimination case filed by a former high-ranking attorney for intellectual property at chocolate giant Hershey, saying a severance agreement bars his suit claiming he was let go because he is an older white male.

U.S. District Judge Sylvia H. Rambo dismissed Kurt L. Ehresman's lawsuit against his former employer The Hershey Co., finding that the severance agreement and an attached release of legal claims could be enforced.

The release covered any claims Ehresman might have against the company, the judge said, adding that Ehresman had the background to sufficiently understand the release's terms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®