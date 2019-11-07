Fox Rothschild Picks Up Former Wuersch & Gering Tax Pro

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has announced that a partner from Wuersch & Gering LLP joined the firm’s tax and wealth planning group in New York. Maureen Monaghan’s expertise is in federal, state and local tax matters, including individual, business, corporate and sales tax matters; international tax treaties; mergers and acquisitions; cross-border transactions and investments; and tax-exempt organizations, the firm said Monday. Monaghan told Law360 on Wednesday that the role Fox Rothschild offered catered to her skills. “They were looking for a tax attorney who had this broad tax practice experience that I have, both in state and local taxes, international, federal,” she...

